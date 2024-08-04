Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,077,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,039. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.