Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FANG traded down $9.16 on Friday, reaching $189.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.65.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

