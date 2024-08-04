Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 62 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $337.33. 3,193,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.06.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

