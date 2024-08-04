Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FDCF stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

