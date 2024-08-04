Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 132,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 26,910 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,020,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,024,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,157,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

CGGR stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 1,955,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,127. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

