Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGMU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

