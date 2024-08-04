Capital One Financial Weighs in on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159,341 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $36,453.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,171,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,830,982.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,068 shares of company stock worth $874,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

