CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $1.30 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.02.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jay Keith Greyson bought 41,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,391.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarParts.com news, Director Jay Keith Greyson bought 41,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,391.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Barnes bought 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,306.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

