Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $615.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $58,536.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $58,536.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,852 shares of company stock valued at $750,240. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

