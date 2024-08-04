CBIZ, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for CBIZ’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CBIZ by 309.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,545 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.