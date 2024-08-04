Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.51.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

