Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,119 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 2.58% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS FAUG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,552 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $618.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

