Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $17,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 683,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.