Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of PHO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 58,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,062. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0926 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

