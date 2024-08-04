Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $13.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $623.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

