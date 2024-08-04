Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $18.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,693 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $18,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,450,000 after buying an additional 851,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 314,172 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 209,706 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VOX traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.86. The company had a trading volume of 147,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.