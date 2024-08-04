Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $19.10 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 160.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 483.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $20.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $790.64. 1,568,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,103. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $747.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $754.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

