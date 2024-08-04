Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 799 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,611. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.37 and a 200 day moving average of $330.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

