Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 49,110 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 220.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 150,414 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 667,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.