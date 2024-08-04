Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 14,601 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after purchasing an additional 392,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 577,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 433,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

KBWB stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. 1,439,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,834. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

