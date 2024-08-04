Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 17,393 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.15. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $109.54.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

