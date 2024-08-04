Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 6,310 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after buying an additional 495,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after buying an additional 421,865 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $115.87.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

