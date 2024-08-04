Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,673 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $863,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $966.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

