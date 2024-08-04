Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 164.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BAR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. 1,447,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

