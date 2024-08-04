Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,375 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 56,092,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,205,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 206.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,447,179 shares of company stock valued at $242,285,913. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

