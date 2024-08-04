Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 516,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,129 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,604,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,510,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 151,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 593,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,521. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1573 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

