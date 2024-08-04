Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 236.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after buying an additional 444,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

JHMM traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,984. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $58.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

