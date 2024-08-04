Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 1,695.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,194 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 2.48% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $245,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

