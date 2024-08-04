Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 47,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,634,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

