Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,939 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell University purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after buying an additional 732,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.