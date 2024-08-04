Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 22,476 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

LYB stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. 2,611,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.