Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after buying an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 495,409 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 797,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FSCO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.24. 1,277,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,212. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

