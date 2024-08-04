Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 257,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

