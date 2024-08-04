Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $4,533,000. CWM LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 158,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $47.79. 156,017 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

