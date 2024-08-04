Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

MetLife Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of MET traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,766,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,832. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

