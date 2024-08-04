Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,024,096 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 258.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,420,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,096 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KMI opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,082. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

