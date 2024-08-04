Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 127,978 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.37% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.