Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 224,209 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 183.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,209 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 296,134 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

