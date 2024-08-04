Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 277,475 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 147.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,475 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 18.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS XBOC opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

