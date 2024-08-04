Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 71,871 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 291.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after acquiring an additional 543,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in General Dynamics by 879.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,499 shares of company stock worth $15,554,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $292.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.82. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

