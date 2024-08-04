Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,351,000 after buying an additional 2,206,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,751,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,627,000 after acquiring an additional 395,113 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $47.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

