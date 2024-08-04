Cetera Investment Advisers Has $24.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.23% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,194,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $316.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

