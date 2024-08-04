Cetera Investment Advisers Has $26.72 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 161.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of Aflac worth $26,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 10.1% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 141,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 87.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $27,588,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 47,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Aflac Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AFL opened at $99.24 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

