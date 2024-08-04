Cetera Investment Advisers Has $34.30 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.26% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after buying an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,316,000 after buying an additional 128,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,605,000 after buying an additional 220,709 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 529,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter.

IEI opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

