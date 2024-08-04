Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 318.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,515 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.23.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE PSX opened at $133.76 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.41 and a one year high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

