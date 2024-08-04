Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 163.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $231.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

