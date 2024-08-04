Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 163.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,529 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Target were worth $29,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Target by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.68.

Target stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

