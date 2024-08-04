Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 224.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.14.

NYSE MSI opened at $410.30 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $410.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

