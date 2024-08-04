Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $24.85 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,082,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,848,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

