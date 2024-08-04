Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 107,579 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 872.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,579 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eos Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $281.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.14.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

